The anger of black girls is potent. And given what we deal with, it is sometimes masked. Or internalized and regurgitated in harmful ways.

But Brittney Cooper—Professor Crunk to you, sir— is here to tell y’all all about it.

Her book, Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower, is all about how we can use rage to liberate ourselves. Her writing voice—at turns incredibly smart and yet homegirl slick—will certainly slide right into the canon of black feminists including bell hooks’ Talking Back, Joan Morgan’s When Chickenheads Come Home to Roost and, of course, Audre Lorde’s Sister Outsider.



Cooper is a black girls’ black girl and writes with the authority and the love of someone who loves black women. My book is earmarked, underlined, co-signed and sanctified. Especially when she drops jewels like this:

White women and Black men share a kind of narcissism that comes from being viewed as the most vulnerable entities within their respective races. Black people hesitate to call out Black men for male privilege because they have experienced such devastation at the hands of a white supremacist system. And white women frequently don’t recognize that though women are oppressed around the world, whiteness elevates the value of their femininity and allows them to get away with shit women of color pay royally for.

It is, in a word, excellence. In another, necessary. Or a third, incredible. Check out the video above where she talks about Beyoncé, allying with white feminists, and patriarchy within the black community.

Cop the book. For all the black girls in your life. It is a word.