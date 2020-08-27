Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Monique Judge and Chloë Cheyenne Unpack Movement Work in Social Media at The Root Institute

Image : Courtesy of Chloë Cheyenne; Monique Judge; Brittany Packnett Cunningham

Where, exactly, does social media and movement building intersect?



As ‘me too.’ movement founder, Tarana Burke, reminded us in an earlier Root Institute panel, movements are strategic and require long-term planning. Make no mistake: Movements don’t happen by osmosis.

Advertisement

But, with the advent of social media, there is an ease with which communities are able to mobilize. For activists, spreading the word quickly is a must, and hashtags make themes and topics super searchable.

But is hashtag activism, actually activism?

For social impact week at The Root Institute, The Root’s social media editor, Corey Townsend, is joined in conversation with social justice activist, Brittany Packnett Cunningham; founder and CEO of Communityx, Chloë Cheyenne; and The Root’s News Editor, Monique Judge. Together they’ll be chatting about movement work, social media and where the two converge.

Advertisement

Be sure to subscribe to our final week at The Root Institute.