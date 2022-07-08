If you don’t have enough Bridgerton in your life right now, I understand. But rest easy, because you’ll soon have more romantic stories from the universe to obsess over.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bridgerton novelist Julia Quinn and Netflix series executive producer Shonda Rhimes are working together on a new book. It’s based on the upcoming spinoff series, which per Netflix follows “the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte.” It also features younger versions of Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury. The book will be released at the same time as the eight-episode series. Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell are all set to reprise their roles from the original series in the spinoff, with India Amarteifio (Sex Education) starring as Young Charlotte.

“Queen Charlotte has been such a moving character to write and now having the opportunity to work with Julia to adapt this story into a book is such an exciting opportunity,” Rhimes said. “I can’t wait for fans of this universe to read the story of a character that has resonated so deeply with our audience.”

Advertisement

Bridgerton Season 2 was a monster hit for Netflix, so it’s no surprise the drama has already been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4. It was recently announced that Season 3 will focus on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Sorry guys, it looks like we’re done with the people of color right now. Ch eck back in Season 4.

“Taking Bridgerton from book to screen was fascinating for me to watch, and it’s such an exciting challenge for me to take it in the other direction, this time crafting Shonda’s brilliant vision into a novel,” Quinn said. “I’m especially thrilled to have the opportunity to write about Queen Charlotte, who was not in the original novels. Her character—and Golda Rosheuvel’s brilliant portrayal of her— was a tour de force, and I think readers will love getting a chance to know her more deeply.”

G/O Media may get a commission Provence Beauty Rose Multi-Use Oil It's in the name

This blend of vitamins and essential oils from Provence Beauty can be used as a moisturizer for hands, nails, and hair, and like 50 other things, too. Buy for $13 at Amazon Use the promo code ROSE10INV Advertisement

Bridgerton is currently streaming on Netflix.