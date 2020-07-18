Breonna Taylor's Family Says Louisville Police Gave Her No Aid Though She Was Still Alive After Shooting

Photo : Stephen Maturen ( Getty Images )

An updated lawsuit from Breonna Taylor’s family alleges that the 26-year-old was alive for several minutes after being shot multiple times by Louisville police officers in her home in March, but was given no assistance by the cops who had entered her home on a “no-knock” search warrant and subsequently killed her.



In a revised complaint filed earlier this month, attorneys for Taylor’s family say that she was not immediately killed after being shot multiple times by officers Brett Hankinson, Myles Cosgrove, and Seargant Jonathon Mattingly of the Louisville Metro Police Department—but was given no medical attention by them as she lay in her hallway clinging to life.

“She lived for another five to six minutes before ultimately succumbing to her injuries on the floor of her home,” reads the filing, according to the Courier-Journal.

Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend who shot one of the officers in the leg when they broke in on the night in question, has told investigators that Taylor was coughing and he was yelling at the cops for help after their bullets hit her—but to no avail.

From Courier-Journal:

For more than 20 minutes after Taylor was fatally shot at approximately 12:43 a.m. by Louisville officers, the 26-year-old emergency room technician lay where she fell in her hallway, receiving no medical attention, according to dispatch logs. Outside, officers shouted for Walker to exit and rushed to treat Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, putting a tourniquet on his thigh after Walker had shot him. Mattingly and two other plainclothes officers had used a battering ram to force their way into Taylor’s South Louisville apartment while executing a no-knock search warrant as part of a larger narcotics investigation. Walker said he thought intruders were breaking in. But while officers focused on getting Mattingly to a hospital, no one went inside to try to help Taylor, records show.

But Jefferson County Coroner Barbra Weakly-Jones has dismissed the idea that Taylor’s life could have been saved with a modicum of humanity from the police.

“I’m sure as soon as they got up to her, she was dead,” Weakly-Jones told the Courier-Journal.

And Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has responded to this latest tragic detail in the careless, cruel, and unjust killing of Taylor by police with some pretty shameless equivocating.

“This is a tragedy all around. You have an LMPD officer shot. His fellow officers rush to save him, not knowing if they will be shot at if they try to go inside, and not knowing that anyone inside has been hit. ” Mayor Greg Fischer said, in the kind of moral cowardice that seems to be characteristic of leaders in Kentucky.

Meanwhile, WHAS 11 News reports that Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell has dismissed the felony charges made against protestors, among them NFL player Kenny Stills and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, who were arrested en-masse by Louisville police officers on Tuesday.

The LMPD had charged 87 protestors for gathering in front of the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and calling for the cops who shot and killed Breonna Taylor to be brought to justice.

O’Connell however made sure to add that he believes LMPD cops had probable cause for filing felony charges against the people demonstrating for LMPD cops to be arrested and charged.

What’s that saying about the system working exactly as it’s intended? Clearly nothing will change unless we keep our voices raised.