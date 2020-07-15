The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Social Justice

NFL Player Kenny Stills Charged With Felony for Seeking Justice for Breonna Taylor

thejayconnor
Jay Connor
Filed to:Breonna Taylor
Breonna TaylorDaniel CameronHouston TexansKenny StillsLouisvilleLouisville Metro Police DepartmentKentuckytamika mallory
Kenny Stills #12 of the Houston Texans carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Photo: Tom Pennington (Getty Images)

Breonna Taylor is dead.

Not that Daniel Cameron, Kentucky’s Attorney General, cares. He’s too busy throwing engagement parties to charge the officers involved with her murder.

But plenty of other people care, including Houston Texans receiver Kenny Stills. He was one of 87 people charged with a felony on Tuesday for protesting Taylor’s death on Cameron’s front lawn.

From CBS News:

Eighty-seven people were arrested and charged with a felony after a Tuesday protest on the lawn of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement. The protesters were demanding that charges be filed against the officers responsible for the March shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

For those keeping track at home, that means 87 people have been charged with felonies related to the death of Breonna Taylor, but not a single soul involved with the actual act has been charged.

Does that not sound ass-backward to you?

“The stated goal of today’s protest at my home was to ‘escalate,’” Cameron said. “That is not acceptable and only serves to further division and tension within our community. Justice is not achieved by trespassing on private property, and it’s not achieved through escalation. It’s achieved by examining the facts in an impartial and unbiased manner. That is exactly what we are doing and will continue to do in this investigation.”

Breonna Taylor has been dead for exactly 124 days and counting. How much more time do you need to conclude that an innocent Black woman was killed in her sleep and those responsible should be charged to the full extent of the law in an “impartial and unbiased manner”?

And if you’re wondering how in the hell a group of peaceful protesters got knocked with felonies, the Louisville Metro Police Department will happily answer your question.

“In total, 87 people were arrested,” they said in a statement. “Due to their refusal to leave the property and their attempts to influence the decision of the Attorney General with their actions, each person was charged with Intimidating a Participant in a Legal Process (Class D felony), Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree (Class B misdemeanor), and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree. (Violation).”

Wow.

Noted activist and organizer, Tamika Mallory, who was also arrested for her participation in the protest, took to Instagram to drop nothing but the whole-ass truth.

“This is the FELONY CHARGE @danieljaycameron and Louisville Metro Department of Corrections think applies to peaceful protesters. But #breonnataylor MURDERERS are still free!”

Good luck finding the lie.

Cameron, enough is enough. Do your damn job.

Jay Connor

Menace to supremacy. Founder of Extraordinary Ideas and co-host and producer of The Extraordinary Negroes podcast. Impatiently waiting for ya'll to stop putting sugar in grits.

DISCUSSION

mykinjaa
MyKinja

Daniel “StephenCameron is a 34 year old Black Republican who resides in Sunkenplace, KY.