Sit down for this. The cop who killed Breonna Taylor is trying to get his badge and his gun back.



Myles Cosgrove got away with firing the fatal shot last year after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron never even asked a grand jury to consider a homicide charge in the case. Taylor was killed on March 13, 2020 when Cosgrove and other officers fired more than 20 shots into her apartment while serving a botched, no-knock drug warrant (which was obtained based on lies told by another cop on the scene).



Cosgrove and the other officers involved, fortunately, were canned for their roles. But now he’s arguing that he should get his job, and the taxpayer-funded salary that comes with it, back.

From the Louisville Courier-Journal:

Myles Cosgrove, who was fired from LMPD in January for failing to “properly identify a target” when he shot 16 rounds into Taylor’s home, will appear before the Louisville Metro Police Merit Board over five days in November and December. The hearing will begin Breonna Taylor’s Killer Wants to Be a Cop Again Nov. 9-10, and continue Dec. 13-15. All dates are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.The FBI concluded Cosgrove fired the shot that killed Taylor, hitting her pulmonary artery. She was 26.

Cosgrove might have a hard time arguing that he should return to his old gig. The Courier-Journal reported that eight other Louisville cops who have been fired in recent years have tried to use the same process to come back to work, and all of them failed.



One of those cops was Louisville Metro Police Detective Joshua Jaynes, who lost his job—and actually tried to get it back—for lying on the warrant that led to the storming of Taylor’s apartment and, ultimately, her killing.





From the Associated Press:

The Louisville Metro Police Merit Board voted 4-0 on Wednesday to uphold the termination of Joshua Jaynes after hours of deliberation, news outlets reported. The decision came after three days of hearings in which Jaynes and his attorney sought his reinstatement. Jaynes obtained the warrant for the March 13, 2020, drug raid in which Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was killed. He was fired in January by former interim Police Chief Yvette Gentry, who said he was “untruthful” about how he obtained some information about Taylor in the warrant.