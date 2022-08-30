In the midst of conversations about whether or not R&B music is a dying genre (looking at you, Diddy), Live Nation and Femme Forward are dedicated to keeping its heartbeat pumping thanks to a newly-announced Serenade concert series.

Per Vibe, the multi-date, multi-city series is dedicated to “men celebrating women” and features a myriad of both old and new school artists a like, such as Boyz II Men, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill of New Edition, Eric Benet, Morris Day, Musiq Soulchild, Donnell Jones, Tone Stith, Arin Ray, dvsn, Ty Dolla $ign, Ne-Yo, J. Holiday, Dru Hill, and 112.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our Serenade concert series to new cities this fall,” said Heather Lowery, President/CEO of Femme It Forward in a statement. “This all-star lineup of male artists proves that R&B is not dead and that men celebrate women too.”

The first show in the series will kick off on Sep. 16 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. with dvsn, Jacquees, Arin Ray and Tone Stith set to perform and Ty Dolla $ign headlining.

“R&B is dead ? Meet me at the @youtubetheater in LA for the revival September 16! Don’t worry I’m bringing @diddy with me,” Ty captioned in an Instagram post sharing the news.

Headliner Ne-Yo, Musiq Soulchild and J. Holiday will be taking their talents to the Premier Theater at Foxwoods Casino Resort in Mashantucket, Connecticut on Oct. 7. Ralp Tresvant and Johnny Gill will also be joined by an undisclosed headliner that as well.

Boyz II Men, Dru Hill and 112, along with Eric Benet and Donnell Jones will close out the year with their shows in November and December respectively , as will Morris Day, who will serve as a performer for an undisclosed headliner set to be announced soon.

For more information on how specific dates and how you can secure your tickets, head on over to ticketmaster.com.