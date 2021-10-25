I’m a person who writes for a living, right? Like, that is my entire job is to sit here and put words i n a Google Doc and get them edited to perfection by my super smart editors so as to ensure what I wrote makes sense. I do that on a pretty regular basis.

Advertisement

On my off days though, you know what I don’t do? WRITE. I avoid it as much as possible. Why? Because I’M OFF.

I can imagine this line of thinking would be true for any professional who has to do what they do for an allotted amount of time, no matter how much they love whatever it is they get to do for a living. Sometimes it’s juts good to take a break. Insert: Megan Thee Stallion at the F1 Grand Prix race in Austin.

According to ET Canada, the “Cash Shit” rapper made an appearance at the race on Sunday alongside boyfriend Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine. It was there that she was approached by British reporter Martin Brundle who tried to get a few words from thee Stallion as she made her way through the crowd.

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off Purchases of $50 or More Bean Box: Twelve Mornings of Coffee Freshness guaranteed

12 expertly-curated coffee surprises delivered to your door in the form of a holiday advent calendar. Buy at Bean Box Use the promo code advent10

“Megan Thee Stallion, you’re a freestyle rapper. You’re a freestyle rapper, have you got any rap for us today on Formula One,” Brundle questioned after being shooed away by one of Megan’s security guards.

An always pleasant Megan, she giggly responded: “I have no rap for you today, I’m sorry,” before being escorted away.

Advertisement

BOOOOYYYYYYY IF YOU DON’ T GETCHOOOOO—I mean, wow. Really, my guy? She wasn’t even there to perform and you’re asking her if she had any “rap” she could spare on her way in? Who does that?

Apparently he does that as it’s a widely known fact that this Brundle guy always manages to snag awkward interviews with various celebs during this particular event. I guess, that’s his schtick. But in the spirit of comedian, makeup artist and internet personality Norman Freeman, I’d like to say: I don’t know how y’all do shit where y’all from but let me tell you something, where I’m from we don’t do shit like that.

Advertisement

Especially not on our day off.