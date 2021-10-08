Bomani Jones’ gradual ascent has been something to behold.



In a little over a decade, he’s grown from his humble beginnings as an AOL (is that still a thing?) contributor and Raleigh, N.C., radio host, to an ESPN mainstay whose deadpan delivery, signature sarcasm, and contrarian views make frequent appearances all over television and Twitter.

In short, the 41-year-old Clark Atlanta graduate is kind of a big deal. And now, thanks in part to HBO, he’ll be an even bigger deal with the announcement that he’s venturing into late-night television.

From a press release provided to The Root:

HBO has ordered Game Theory With Bomani Jones, a weekly, late-night series starring Emmy-winning, sports journalist and commentator Bomani Jones, that will break down timely issues playing out in the world of sports. Production will take place in New York starting in 2022. Jones is currently a contributor on HBO’s Back on The Record with Bob Costas and has appeared in the HBO Sports documentaries The Battle for Tobacco Road: Duke vs. Carolina and Runnin’ Rebels. Jones has spent over 15 years in sports media, most notably at ESPN. As the co-host of Highly Questionable and High Noon and the podcast The Right Time with Bomani Jones, Jones has enriched sports commentary in his own unique style.

And for those wondering if this means that Jones will be hanging his ESPN jersey up in the rafters, he took to Twitter to explain that that won’t be happening.

“a sports media question of this week was ‘is bomani leaving espn in march?’” he tweeted. “the answer is NO. #TheRightTime will continue.”

“Bomani is one of the most unique journalists working today,” Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of programming at HBO, said in a statement provided to The Root. “He’s someone who gets that sports stories are often about race, politics, economics, and gender, and sees a wider view that goes beyond what happens on the field. We are thrilled to be able to work with him and know that Game Theory will deliver provocative, insightful, and funny stories that you don’t hear too often in popular media.”

“This is, literally, my professional dream, to have a show like this one on HBO,” Jones said in a statement provided to The Root. “I’d feel that way with anyone behind it, but working with a top-notch group like [executive producers] Seth [Weitberg], [Stuart Miller], Todd, [Schulman], Adam [McKay] and Nina has me more excited than I can express. We have a chance to do something that hasn’t been done before, and I can’t wait to share our work with the world.”

The rest of us can’t either. Congrats, Bomani!



