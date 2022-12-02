The Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, hits theaters today And while fans will be watching the film with a critical eye, legendary music executive Clive Davis says that unlike previous projects, this film is an honest portrayal of the singer’s life.



Davis worked with screenwriter Anthony McCarten to develop the script. “We wanted to tell the truth that not only was honest about the battles and struggles that Whitney was dealing with,” Davis said in an interview with Billboard. “But also the truth about her musical achievement, her one-of-a-kind triumph and successes.”

But while Davis had his hand in the project, it seems that one important person in Whitney’s life was left out. Houston’s ex-husband, R&B singer Bobby Brown, says he was not involed. “I don’t know nothing about that movie,” Brown told TMZ when they caught up with him at LAX.

Brown and Houston were married for 14 years before finally calling it quits in 2007. Fans got an even closer look at their high-profile marriage through the short-lived reality series, Being Bobby Brown.

Moonlight actor Ashton Sanders, will play the role of Brown in the Houston biopic. “I was pretty nervous to take on the part given, you know, everything it was going to be,” he said during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. But in the end, Sanders said the team created something he’s proud of. “I think we really created something beautiful that will be nostalgic, well-respected and euphoric. It’s a beautiful film.”

When asked if he thinks Sanders, who played RZA in Wu-Tang: An American Saga, is up to the challenge, Brown simply told TMZ “I hope so.” And he left him with one piece of advice, “Be yourself.”

Brown did tell TMZ that fans will have a chance to check out New Edition when they go on tour in March 2023. “We have a brotherhood that is probably unstoppable. We take pride in what we do,” he said. “NE is forever.” I sure hope so.