R&B star Bobby Brown has been famous for a very long time.

Starting out with New Edition in the ‘80s when the group were just kids, the “Every Little Step” singer has had a very tumultuous, very public life. After years of battling addiction issues, Brown is finally in a healthy, sober place, so he has decided to discuss some of the more controversial and traumatic moments of his life in the new two-part A&E documentary Biography: Bobby Brown.



Premiering Monday, May 30, part one featured Bobby talking about his early days with New Edition, being kicked out of the group and going solo, and his relationship with superstar Whitney Houston.

According to Yahoo, Brown has been asked to tell his story many times, but he wasn’t ready. He needed to take care of himself before he could revisit his painful past.

“I needed to heal. I had lost two of my kids. When A&E approached me, they shared that they wanted to talk about the real life of Bobby Brown,” he said. “I figure, why not do it now and get some therapy doing it? Because it was therapeutic. I just felt that right now was a good time.”

Per Yahoo, one of the more interesting revelations came when he recalled meeting Whitney for the first time backstage at the 1989 Soul Train Awards, noting that she made the first move on him.

“I remember that night like it was yesterday,” Brown said. In addition to winning Best R&B/Urban Contemporary Album of the Year – Male for Don’t Be Cruel, he explained “it’s also when I fell in love.”

“Whitney walked up and was bumping me. She just kept bumping me,” he continued. “I turned around and I said, ‘You know you keep bumping me.’ She said, ‘I know.’”

For Bobby, “it was just love at first sight.” Like the rest of us, he was drawn to Whitney’s eyes. “Something about her eyes made me melt inside. I said, ‘If I ask you on a date, would you say yes?’ She said, ‘Of course.’”

The couple’s scandalous relationship and its sad end will be explored in part two of Biography: Bobby Brown, which premieres Tuesday, May 30 at 8/7c on A&E. The entire documentary will be available on the A&E app and aetv.com.