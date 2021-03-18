Blue Lives Only Matter When They Are Killing Black People

Black Lives Matter protestors raise their fists in front of a “Blue Lives Matter” flag during an anti-mask right-wing protest “Stand For America Against Terrorists and Tyrants” at State Capitol on July 18, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Photo : JEFF DEAN/AFP ( Getty Images )

The headline for this story is really the gotdamn point. Always.

Every time a Black person has been killed extrajudicially by a police officer, the Blue Lives Matter crew comes out in full force to defend policing, which in and of itself is a power structure built and steeped in racism and white supremacy.

You can try to deny what I am saying is true, but the proof has been in front of us all along. The latest example, of course, is the events that happened during the failed Ku Klux Koup at the Capitol in January, aka the “insurrection.”

Capitol Police officers who were trying to protect members of Congress and their employees were viciously attacked by an angry white mob that wanted to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral win. Ironically, some of the attackers were carrying Blue Lives Matter flags, which they actually used to inflict harm.

Still don’t believe me? Well then consider the fact that 12 House Republicans voted against a bill to “award three congressional gold medals to the United States Capitol Police and those who protected the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

The bill still passed the H ouse 413-12, but it’s telling that Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Thomas Massie (Ky.), Andy Harris (Md.), Lance Gooden (Texas), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Michael Cloud (Texas), Andrew Clyde (Ga.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Louie Gohmert (Texas), Greg Steube (Fla.), Bob Good (Va.), and John Rose (Tenn.) didn’t support it.

What happened to being the party of law and order? Does that only matter when you are defending the actions of officers who basically commit murder while on their paid shifts?

To be perfectly clear, the Blue Lives Matter “movement” only came about to silence the Black Lives Matter movement. It is a disingenuous form of gaslighting that pretends that police are somehow under attack when in reality, police are simply receiving valid critiques about the way they do their jobs from the citizens they purportedly serve.

Blue Lives Matter isn’t a real movement or statement.

Blue Lives Only Matter to white people when it is uttered in defense of police who kill Black people.

And if you deny this, you are a fucking racist liar.