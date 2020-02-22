Bloomberg Agrees to End Resolving Sexual Harassment Accusations With Nondisclosure Agreements. Warren Responds, 'Boy, I Guess.'

Photo : George Frey

Wednesday night, America watched as Sen. Elizabeth Warren pulled zero punches as she pummeled the hell out of former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg on stage during the last 2020 democratic debate. Warren went all 2pac “Hit Em’ Up” style on Bloomberg attacking him on everything from his notorious “s top and f risk” policy to his treatment of women — and especially, to quote The Root’s Stephen A. Crockett Jr., his “countless non-disclosure agreements with women preventing them from speaking publicly on alleged experiences with sexism and harassment, and his overall douchiness.”

“[The Democratic field is running against somebody] who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians—and no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump…I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg,” said Warren. “Mr. Mayor, are you willing to release all of those women from those nondisclosure agreements? So we can hear their side of the story?”

During the debate, Bloomberg could only muster up a response so lame that Bill “I Didn’t Inhale” Clinton was probably like, “Bro, how about put some effort into it?”



“None of them accuse me of doing anything, other than maybe they didn’t like a joke I told,” Bloomberg lied probably said. He continued saying that he wouldn’t release them from the agreements claiming they’d been signed consensually , “They signed those agreements, and we’ll live with it,”

Well, now it looks like the former mayor has changed his tune. Bloomberg posted two tweets on Friday — appearing to respond to Warren — one offering to release three of his accusers from their NDA’s and one claiming outright that he “won’t offer confidentiality agreements to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward.”

It’s worth mentioning that this only came after Warren continued to attack Bloomberg on the issue of him initially refusing to release accusers from their agreements d uring a CNN town hall Thursday night.

“So I used to teach contract law,” Warren said, “And I thought I would make this easy. I wrote up a release and covenant not to sue. And all that Mayor Bloomberg has to do is download it. I’ll text it. Sign it, and then the women and men will be free to speak and tell their own stories.”

According to NBC News, Warren was also none too impressed by Bloomberg’s offer to release just three of his accusers from their agreements.

“That’s just not good enough. Michael Bloomberg needs to do a blanket release so that all women who’ve been muzzled by non-disclosure agreements can step up and tell their side of the story in terms of what Michael Bloomberg has done,” Warren told reporters in Las Vegas. “If he’s limiting the number then you can’t know whether there are three, or 30 or 300, and that should not be within the control of Michael Bloomberg. He’s going to have to be fully transparent on this issue. ”

So basically, Warren hit Bloomberg with her own version of, “We don’t believe you , you need more people!”

She certainly is not alone in that sentiment.