BLM Los Angeles Co-Founder Responds to Criticism From Tamir Rice's Mother by Going Full Hotep

Screenshot : @DaShaunLH/ Twitter

Admittedly, I don’t know much about Black Lives Matter Los Angeles co-founder Melina Abdullah outside of occasionally hearing her name in activist circles. So I looked her up a bit and found that she is a speaker and activist who does all the speak-y and activist-y things. But no amount of “doing the work” could justify Abdullah being the hotepian dumpster fire of quasi-revolutionary trash that she was when she responded to calls from the mothers of Tamir Rice and Richard Risher for activists to stop clout-chasing on their dead sons’ names by implying that the two women have been “manipulated by the state.”

Advertisement

Let’s back up a bit before I get into Umar Johnson’s favorite crush’s wack-ass Instagram video.

On Tuesday, The Root reported that Samaria Rice, Tamir’s mother, criticized Until Freedom founder Tamika Mallory over her part in rapper Lil Baby’s police brutality-themed Grammy performance.

Rice also named others who she sees as opportunists who exploit Black death for elevated statuses like civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and S. Lee Merritt, who she characterized as “ambulance chasing.”

Later, Rice took things further by joining Lisa Simpson—the mother of Risher, who was fatally shot by LAPD officers in 2016—in calling out Mallory, Crump, Merritt, Shaun King, Patrisse Cullors, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation and Abdullah, all of whom they accused of “parading in the streets accumulating donations, platforms, movie deals, etc. off the deaths of our loved ones, while the families and communities are left broken.”

Advertisement

Abdullah appears to have responded to Simpson’s and Rice’s simple plea that activists keep their sons’ name out of their mouths—especially if they’re just going to sit back and watch the families of victims of police violence struggle financially with no help—by accusing them of being manipulated into disrupting the movement while doing her best hotep impersonation of Damon Wayans’ In Living Color character.

Advertisement

“I want to remind folks that there’s only three reasons that people would try to disrupt a movement,” Great Value Angela Davis said while literally sounding like the amateur spoken word nigga who hits the open mic stage and makes half the audience roll their eyes and leave for a smoke break even if they don’t smoke. “Either they work for somebody other than the people, either they’re driven by ego or their pain is being manipulated by the state.

“And so I’m not going home just cause somebody said ‘go home,’” she continued. “I will not do that. I will fight until my last breath until my people are free, and God has told me that my last breath is going to be a long time coming. I am here for the fight in the long term as are my entire crew. Ashe, Ashe.”

Advertisement

Now, sis.

Ain’t nobody ask your Ashe-as-fuck-ass to stop fighting for Black lives. Rice and Simpson are simply trying to remind you and others that their Black sons—as well as the Black sons and daughters of countless others who were victims of police violence—were actual human beings who were loved and are grieved and that they are not just symbols to decorate your protest banners with. The fact that you would dismiss these mothers of high-profile police brutality victims like this without even considering that the way you perform activism might be doing harm shows that you are “driven by ego,” that you are working for someone other than “the people” (yourself) and that you have been manipulated by your own pseudo-intellectualism.

Advertisement

Y’all think I’m exaggerating about the extreme hotepitude displayed by Abdullah because you haven’t seen the second part of the video, which begins with her saying, “13, 13 West Eighth Street. I love that number 13, 13. You know why? 13 is the number of transformation. We are going to transform the world in which we live. We are not going to submit to evil.”

Advertisement

Tell me this woman isn’t the female adult version of Dewey Jenkins from The Boondocks.

Anyway, as The Root’s Ishena Robinson previously reported, “Simpson said she and her children are facing homelessness, while Rice is seeking funds for the Tamir Rice Foundation.”

Advertisement

You can send personal donations to the women through Cashapp to $SamariaRice and $LisaLee693