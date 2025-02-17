Race Matters

'Blacks Need Not Apply:' Why the U.S. Military Abandoned Recruiting Efforts At Black Engineering Event

As President Donald Trump continues his attack on DEI, national entities continue to follow suit.

Candace McDuffie
Over the last several weeks, The Root has reported extensively on Donald Trump’s crusade against diversity, equity and inclusion. Frighteningly, that crusade has extended to the U.S. military as well.

On Monday (Feb. 10), Military.com reported that the Army and other service branches are getting rid of recruiting efforts at this year’s Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA). The annual conference has had a long-running public partnership with Army Recruiting Command. The Baltimore event has always been a vital place for the Pentagon to recruit talent.

However, this rejection of highly qualified applicants falls in line with Trump’s plan to eradicate DEI initiatives in the military.

“In compliance with Department of Defense and Headquarters Department of the Army guidance, U.S. Army Recruiting Command will not participate in the upcoming BEYA event,” Madison Bonzo, a service spokesperson, said in a statement.

Bonzo added that service members and civilians can still attend the event if they choose, but that it would need to be in an unofficial capacity. The Navy, Air Force and Space Force also pulled out of the ceremony and prohibited officials from attending in a professional capacity.

An anonymous Army general told Military.com that they found halting recruiting efforts downright discriminatory.

“It’s f***ing racist. For the Army now, it’s ‘Blacks need not apply’ and it breaks my heart,” they said.

Last month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Jan. 31 ordered that Black History Month, Women’s History Month and others were officially “dead” and that the military would no longer recognize them. Hegseth, who was confirmed last month, has made getting rid of diversity his number one mission at the Pentagon.

Trump, Hegseth and MAGA supporters believe that DEI programs have weakened this nation’s military.