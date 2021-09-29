It doesn’t even matter if cannabis is legal or not.



Black people are still getting arrested for marijuana possession unjustifiably, even in states where recreational pot use is legal. The Journal of the American Medical Association released a study that found that while 53 percent of whites and 46 percent of Blacks report weed use, Black people in all states were nearly 4 percent more likely to be cuffed for possession. The study used data from 838,600 people between 2008 and 2017.

Advertisement

The researchers were looking to understand how the legalization of marijuana has affected the use of weed across races. Basically, they found that Black folks will still get arrested for weed use at higher rates than whites—even though whites are more likely to use weed.

Seems like the legalization laws have not stopped arrests. You may think the study’s findings are shocking (or not), but Mic brought up a few points on why they make sense:

Nope. It certainly isn’t.



Here in New York state, where lawmakers legalized recreational marijuana, the legislation did a few things right, according to the Vera Institute. Around 40 percent of the marijuana tax revenue from sales will go to communities affected by the racist drug war and to public health programming; Also, the new Office of Cannabis Management makes sure that “half of all business licenses go to people of color, women, distressed farmers, andservice-disabled veterans.” Folks who have been incarcerated for convictions related to drugs may also be able to get a license.



G/O Media may get a commission Save $5 Happy Dance CBD Head-to-Toe Coconut Melt Melts on skin with contact.

225 MG of CBD from Premium Full Spectrum Hemp Extract in each jar. Buy for $20 at Ulta

In 2020, Black and brown folks made up 94 percent of the people arrested for pot possession. In the months since New York state legalized weed, there has been a steep drop in arrests for criminal possession. In the first quarter of 2021, 163 arrests were made; in the last quarter, just eight were made.



