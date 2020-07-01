Black Women Breaking the Silence: A Candid Conversation With the Women of HBO Max's On The Record

“It has come time that we are able to parse our fandom from our celebrity heroes apart from their very real flawed human selves if and when it calls for that. And I think that young people are closer to the idea of deconstructing celebrity culture in a way that we don’t have to have these false exultations. We don’t have to love on Russell forever and ever and ever just because he did a thing. We all did a thing. But we have to be held to some kind of account.” — Kierna Mayo

The Root partnered with HBO Max for a very special conversation about On The Record, HBO Max’s documentary, which chronicles numerous sexual assault allegations against hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons and explores the ways Black women’s voices are silenced in the music industry and beyond.

In this candid conversation moderated by Elaine Welteroth, featuring Drew Dixon, Sheri Sher and Kierna Mayo, the panelists discuss the role the media has played in the erasure of Black survivors and elevation of Russell Simmons, frustrations surrounding the lack of vocal support from Black men, and calls to action for all allies. Watch the full conversation above.

On The Record is available now on HBO Max.