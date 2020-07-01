Black Women Breaking the Silence: A Candid Conversation With the Women of HBO Max's On The Record

The Root partnered with HBO Max for a very special conversation about On The Record, HBO Max’s documentary, which chronicles numerous sexual assault allegations against hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons and explores the ways Black women’s voices are silenced in the music industry and beyond.
In this candid conversation moderated by Elaine Welteroth, featuring Drew Dixon, Sheri Sher and Kierna Mayo, the panelists discuss the role the media has played in the erasure of Black survivors and elevation of Russell Simmons, frustrations surrounding the lack of vocal support from Black men, and calls to action for all allies. Watch the full conversation above.
On The Record is available now on HBO Max.