Jolie Noire, an essential wear fashion line owned by sisters Kim and Keyondra Lockett, is taking over Target stores nationwide along with four other Black owned lines for the major retailer’s “Black Beyond Measure” campaign. Target launch the campaign for Black History month 2022, aiming to highlight Black designers.

“We wanted to show and display the beauty of Blackness because we didn’t see anything like our illustration tees and graphic tees that showed us and also had the size range,” one of the sisters, Kim Lockett, told KSLA.

Other lines taking part in the campaign are J. Dow Fitness by Jacqueline Dow, Coloring Pins by Essence Hayes, Jam + Rico by Lisette Scott and Cee Cee’s Closet by Chioma and Uchenna Ngwudo.

Here’s more from KSLA’s interview with Jolie Noire’s creators:

According to their website, “The idea behind the brand/statement Jolie Noire, is that black is beautiful. Jolie Noire stands for Pretty Black in French. We are primed to think dark colors (specifically black) are negative and light colors are positive. In an effort to level the playing field, we’re working to shape the minds of onlookers and change the meaning, emotions, and values associated with black. Color is something that doesn’t come pre labeled, we label it.” During the month of February, you can buy the Jolie Noire brand in Target stores nationwide. The sisters, now living in Atlanta, are continuing to push their brand and fulfill their dreams.

“At Target, we honor the sacrifice of Black leaders of the past while amplifying and celebrating the voices of the Black community of today. And by continuing to expand our partnerships with Black-owned businesses and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), we’re illuminating Black joy and building the best tomorrow,” the major retailer wrote about the launch of its campaign.