Screenshot: WKRG (YouTube)

Chikesia Clemons, the black woman wrestled to the ground by three Saraland, Ala., police officers at a Waffle House in April, has been found guilty of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

According to AL.com, the late-night trial took place in Mobile County, Ala., on Monday night. Judge Mark Irwin, delivering the ruling, said Clemons had met the legal standard of the charges against her and ordered her to pay $400 in fines ($200 for each charge), in addition to court costs.

She was also sentenced to 10 days in prison, which will be suspended for 1 year of “informal probation,” according to WKRG 5.

Clemons’ arrest, which was captured on video, made national headlines at the time but was partially obscured by a shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee, which happened in the same 24-hour period.

During the arrest, Clemons repeatedly asks the officers what she was doing wrong. At one point, the officer puts his hand on Clemons’ neck as her dress falls beneath her breasts, leaving her exposed on the floor of the restaurant.

Advertisement

The disturbing arrest propelled calls for a boycott of the breakfast chain restaurant, and nearly 50,000 signatures were delivered to Saraland’s district attorney last month asking that charges against Clemons be dropped in light of her brutal takedown by Saraland police.

On Tuesday, Clemons tweeted that her heart was full of “rage and anger.” But she also noted that she had filed an appeal against the decision, saying neither Saraland nor Waffle House will get away with how they treated her.