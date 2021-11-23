They say forgiveness helps the victim more than the offender, but this case feels like the latter is winning.
A former cop from the wealthy St. Louis suburb who claimed it was an accident when she shot a woman in 2019, is getting off scot-free after a mediation session cleared the way for all criminal charges against her to be dropped.
Wonders, it appears, will never cease, nor will ways for cops to get away with shooting Black people.
The story began when the former cop, Julia Crews, arrived at a grocery store where a Black woman, Ashley Fountain Hall, and another woman were accused of stealing.
Store workers held Hall down in the parking lot until police arrived.
Crews, who is white, said she intended to deploy her Taser to restrain Hall, who is Black, but mistakenly pulled out her service firearm and shot Hall in the back. Crews resigned after the shooting.
Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell’s office said Crews and Hall agreed to participate in a restorative justice mediation conducted through a videoconference. In the restorative justice process, the victim and the offender work together toward a resolution, typically with the help of a facilitator.
Once again, there’s a lot to unpack. This isn’t the first time a white cop shot a Black person and used, ‘I thought it was a Taser’, as a defense. Former Brooklyn Center, Minn., cop Kimberly Potter is about to be tried for killing Daunte Wright, a Black man she shot back in April. Like Crews, Potter swore she meant to reach for her taser instead of her gun, even though cops are supposed to carry handguns on the opposite side of the body from a Taser, and despite the fact that guns and Tasers look and weigh different than guns.
Seems like a difficult mistake to make for somebody who’s supposed to be trained to use weapons and who has the power of life and death in their hands by profession.
Meanwhile, Hall’s recovery continues. She received a $2 million settlement for her injuries from the shooting, according to the Associated Press. But she told KSDK News that she still struggles with the aftermath.
DISCUSSION
In the heat of the moment it’s a trope that women have lifted entire cars to free their children, trapped underneath. While likely an exaggeration the fact remains that the rush of adrenaline shuts off the normal self-preserving strength limits and the difference in weight between a firearm and a Taser become zilch. It doesn’t matter that they don’t look the same - the person using one is focused only on the intended target.
The flaw is they are handled and fired exactly the same - pistol grip and trigger pull.
You know she got the wrong one because she fired a single shot. A deadly weapon gets fired by a cop until the intended targeted person stops moving. Jacob Blake was hit 7 times.
I feel awful for Ashley Fountain Hall and I hope that the way this has settled is sufficient for her.
I also feel like Taser needs to recall all their devices and replace them with devices that do not have a hand grip and trigger pull because the basis for this problem cannot be solved by suing the users. It appears the cop 100% believed she was grabbing a Taser, and muscle memory to retrieve the weapon, which I expect police rarely practice with to nearly the extent they practice with firearms, is what got the weapon where it was.
The alternative, which won’t happen, is to remove firearms from police possession. I think a redesign by Taser is far more likely.
Taser needs to do better - people under stressful situations cannot always make the right choices and the design of Taser devices is what leads this to happen. Their human factors engineering is terrible.
Were it up to me, Tasers would be shaped like Star Trek Next Generation Phasers (the Dustbuster style) with a thumb-switch on the top so that not any motion to use one - the way it is held, the way it is aimed, and the way it is fired - remotely resembles a deadly firearm.
Whether Hall deserved to be shocked that day or not, she certainly did not deserve to be shot. Taser - make that change.