Black Voices For Trump Leader Calls Fani Willis A "Clout Chaser"

Harrison Floyd, former Director of Black Voices for Trump, appears to be in tune with his idol, Donald Trump, in more ways than one. In a series of tweets right out of the Trump playbook, Floyd mocked Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, calling her a “clout chaser.”

Willis is prosecuting Floyd on RICO charges along with 18 other co-conspirators, including Trump, for their alleged role in attempting to illegally overturn the 2020 election. Floyd was alleged to have repeatedly harassed a Black poll worker, Ruby Freeman, who was the subject of a smear campaign by Trump world. Folks probably remember Floyd because he was the only one of the defendants who was incarcerated after he surrendered. All of his co-defendants hired attorneys who arranged for bond agreements. Floyd told the court that he could not afford an attorney. However, he later hired an attorney, who secured his release.

Now, Floyd is on the outside awaiting trial, and he’s out for blood, specifically Willis’. In one X post, Floyd called Willis a “clout chaser” for her exchange with Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH), where she politely told the House Oversight Chair to butt out of her state prosecution.

In another tweet, he compares Willis, a Black woman, to a cartoon bear. None of these tweets are likely to help Floyd — who faces decades in prison if convicted.

One might also think he’d hold some ire for Trump, who walked free while Floyd rotted in the notorious Fulton County jail. But Floyd seems much more focused on making fun of Willis’ appearance, which doesn’t seem like a fantastic strategy for a regular person facing off against a powerful prosecutor.