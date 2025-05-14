Michael Jordan Gets a Job and Other ‘Recession Indicators’ Sniffed Out By Black Twitter

When Michael Jordan has to find a new job, you know it’s getting real out here! Well, that’s according to Black Twitter. The NBA legend will officially join NBC as a special contributor to the league, and folks online have plenty of thoughts on it.

“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” Jordan said after the announcement. “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

Here’s the thing. Jordan is not only one of the greatest NBA players of all time, but his Air Jordan sneakers with Nike are some of the most popular in the industry. So with all that guaranteed money and fame, why would Jordan return back to the NBA? According to folks online, it’s because a recession is on its merry way.

“You mean Michael Jordan. THEEEE MICHAEL JORDAN. The NAMESAKE of NIKE’S MOST POPULAR SHOE BRAND. Is getting a side hustle?” @terpswag wrote on X. “This man should never have to work a day in his life off the shoe residuals alone... We have moved from Recession to DEPRESSION.”

Many folks called out this so-called “recession indicator.” Another user @NOT_UmaThurman plainly said, “Getting Michael Jordan out of the house for anything other than gambling or humiliating someone via competition is a true recession indicator.”

The recession chatter has gotten louder ever since President Donald Trump walked back into the White House. Although experts say it’s too soon to tell if Trump’s trade war and the Republicans’ proposed federal budget will directly cause a national recession, that’s not stopping folks from peeping the many real life signs of the possibility. And, of course, Black Twitter is getting its jokes off as always.

After Zendaya showed up to the 2025 Met Gala styled in a similar outfit as Japanese actress Anna Sawai, @chrissyoriginal tweeted, “Someone is in the same outfit as zendaya… recession indicator.”

Kendrick Lamar joined SZA for a surprise show at a shopping mall, and although fans loved the impromptu concert, some folks noted how celebrities don’t perform at malls like they used to. @RoRotatinHoes tweeted, “Music artist at the malls again. HUGE Recession indicator.”

Let’s not even talk about how Five Guys, the burger joint, recently announced its first ever combo meal. According to @ucancallmesis, “THIS is a recession indicator.”

And speaking of food, back in the day, Golden Corral used to be the go-to buffet spot after church, graduations or just for a nice family outing. Over time, the restaurant buffet has taken a back seat to other family-style eateries. But now, the buffet chain has started offering alcoholic cocktails. If this means Golden Corral is making a comeback, according to @TheStevenDwayne, a recession is near.

From Kimora Lee Simmons returning to reality television to “Twilight” actress Kristen Stewart starring in another vampire movie, folks online are completely convinced these are indicators that the American economy on shaky grounds. Only time will tell the true impact of Trump’s economy, but in the meantime, you have to admit the jokes are hilarious!