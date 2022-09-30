“Oh no Lebron, not you,” is the reaction that a lot of Black Twitter had after the NBA superstar was seen cosigning controversial artist Tory Lanez.

As we all know, Lanez is entrenched in an assault case where he’s being accused of allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both of her feet in July 2020 while allegedly yelling “dance bitch!” As you would imagine, there are a lot of people not rooting for Lanez to succeed in anything, let alone his music career.

But King James doesn’t seem to care.

On Friday, an NBA podcaster tweeted, “love him or hate him. The Lanez Of Tory consistently makes damn good music.”

LeBron commented under his tweet saying, “FACTS!!! He never misses. That boy talented as hell man! Bangers for days!!”

Oof. It’s bad enough that he’s supporting Lanez, but to say “he never misses,” after he’s accused of shooting a whole Black woman. Not a good look Bronny.



Of course, LeBron was referring to Lanez’s music and not the shooting incident, but Twitter doesn’t care and they made sure to let him know it.

The tweets are just never-ending. What makes it even worse is that LeBron was seen bumping Lanez’s new album, Sorry 4 What, on his Instagram story earlier in the day. Lanez reposted the video on his Twitter account and showed appreciation to James for supporting his music.



With the criticism continuing to pour in on the Twitter timeline, I wonder if LeBron will walk back his comments.



Megan Thee Stallion has been open about her problems with Lanez for the past few months. In an April interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, she detailed how she, Lanez, and Harris were initially at a party at Kylie Jenner’s house but things quickly escalated as the night came to a close. Megan also claimed that Lanez offered her over $1 million to keep her quiet.

On her latest studio album, Traumazine, Megan also addressed the incident with Lanez. In the song “Who Me” featuring Pooh Shiesty, Megan doubles down on the accusation that the Canadian rapper was the one who shot her in the foot.