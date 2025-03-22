Culture

Black TikTokers Who Decided To Live A Life In Their Cars

Freedom to travel and saving money are just some of the reasons these people have chosen to live on the road.

By
Angela Johnson
Since En Vogue member Dawn Robinson shared the news that she has been living in her car for the past three years, there has been more attention around people who are doing the same thing.

That's So Random
Whether they’re doing it to save money or to have the freedom to pick up and go whenever they want, the members of the car and van life communities are supportive of one another, sharing tips for keeping warm and keeping safe while on the road.

Car life may not be for everyone, but here are a few Black people who have shared their experiences with thousands of followers on social media.

MotherNATEur

MotherNATEur shares her adventures in car life with over 409,000 followers on TikTok. She keeps it all the way real in her posts, sharing how she manages everything from getting ready for bed to staying warm in cold weather. One of the first people to speak out in defense of Dawn Robinson’s choice to live in her car, she lets her followers know that she lives for the freedom of car life.

“Having the freedom to be anywhere I want whenever I want makes me feel like I can poop skittles!” she captioned a March 9 post.

Navod the Nomad

Navod the Nomad’s feed is like a beautiful travel blog. He’s traveled to 48 of the 50 states in his van with his dog, sharing the gorgeous sunsets, off the beaten path museums and delicious vegan eats he finds with more than 8,000 TikTok followers. In an August 2024 post, he called van life “equally one of the hardest and most rewarding things” he’s done in his life.

Although he’s been living on the road since 2020, he announced in January that he purchased a home. But we don’t think he’ll ever give up the van for good.

Nerdywinter

People considering car life but don’t know how to get started should check out TikToker Nerdywinter. In a 2024 post, she gives her picks for must-have items for anyone living on the road, including essentials for sleeping, cooking and safety.

simplytristan

Simplytristan is an artist who shares his music and his digital drawings with over 268,000 followers on TikTok. Although some commenters give him flack for choosing nomadic life over a traditional 9-to-5, he sees the world as a magical place that inspires his work.

