Photo: iStock

A San Francisco, Cali., mother has filed a lawsuit alleging that the city kept her teenage son locked in a cell for days even though a judge determined there was no reason the boy should have been arrested in the first place and ordered his release.



On June 29, 2017, Tureko Straughter’s 15-year-old son was booked into a juvenile detention center after being arrested for a nonviolent property crime, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The same day, at 2 p.m., San Francisco Superior Court Judge Braden Woods found “there was not sufficient probable cause” for the teen’s arrest. So Judge Woods released the child to his mother.

But according to court documents, one probation detention officer, Samuel Nwigwe, concluded that the child had given officers a fake name. Nwigwe assumed that the boy somehow changed his criminal record to reflect that he had had no prior arrest history.

The officer found it suspicious that another child had the same birthdate, last name and address as the boy in custody. So Nwigwe decided to keep the juvenile mastermind locked up, defying the judge’s ordered to set the teenager free.

It turns out, that Tureko Straugter has twins.

Straughter went to see her son for 3 tightly-supervised 45-minute visits during his detention. The teen slept in a locked cell for four days before he was granted release by Woods during another hearing on July 3.

Straughter filed a lawsuit against the San Francisco Juvenile Probation Department, Chief Probation Office Allen Nance, three San Francisco Police Department officers, and the city and county of San Francisco. The complaint alleges her son was subjected to physical discomfort and mentally and emotionally injuries during his juvenile detention. The suit cites “mental anguish, emotional distress, feelings of unjust treatment, reputational harm, fear, anxiety, humiliation, and trauma.”