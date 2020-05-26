The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Black Reporter Harassed by White Man While On-Air

Joe Jurado
Illustration for article titled Black Reporter Harassed by White Man While On-Air
Screenshot: WGN-9

Another day, another example of a white man doing something absolutely trash. Today’s story takes us to Illinois, where a WGN reporter was simply trying to do her job before a Kyle came through with the bullshit.

Buzzfeed News reports that Gaynor Hall was live on-air setting up a video package last Saturday night when a man grabbed her, yelled “fuck her right in the pussy,” and then ran off. Hall was reporting on wind damage in the Shorewood area when the incident occurred.

“It was not funny. You violated my personal space. You grabbed me. You scared me. Was it worth it?” Gaynor said in a Facebook post about the incident. The man was arrested shortly after the event transpired.

Buzzfeed reports that a statement from Shorewood Police identifies the culprit as Eric Farina, a 20-year-old from Minooka, Il. Farina currently faces battery and disorderly conduct charges. According to the statement, Farina made a “full confession” and is currently out on bond.

First of all, it’s a trash move, in general, to harass a woman just doing her job. Second, we’re in a goddamn pandemic and ol’ boy got into her personal space and was not wearing a mask, just to pull off a dated-ass meme.

Joe Jurado

Jr Staff Writer @TheRoot. Watcher of wrestling, player of video games. Mr. Steal Your Disney+ Password.

