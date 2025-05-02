Black People M.I.A from Anti-Trump Protests, But Maybe It's Time to Start Showing Up

As protests continue to rage across the country against President Donald Trump’s administration, there seems to be one group of Americans no where on the front lines: the Black community. Black folks always show up and out for past social and political causes, but now that we’ve taken a collective step back, our absence is being felt big time.

Every single day since Trump took office there’s been protests in one city or the next, according to The Washington Post. And in the sea of demonstrators, it’s been hard to spot many Black faces. Trump’s return to office marks a new age in America, and Black people are fed up. But should we be doing more?

Why Aren’t Black People Protesting?

Black folks have always been champions of civil rights for all, way before Trump took office. And history shows us we haven’t always gotten the credit we deserved for it. Now, our community is reluctant to help — and for good reason.

More than 86 percent of Black voters casted their ballots for former Vice President Kamala Harris, according to CNN exit polls. But not only did the voice of the Black community go unheard with Harris’ loss, but since Trump 2.0, attacks on Black history, gouging of government agencies and even threats to social security have all been a collective slap in the face of Black voters... So why would they join the fight now?

Are We Making a Mistake?

Despite Black people having more than enough reason to sit out this round, we’re living through events for the future history textbooks. These national protests will go down as powerful examples of Americans exercising their rights and taking a clear and direct stand against the acting president. But just as the demonstrations will be documented, so will Black folks’ absence from them.

There’s power in the Black community, and there’s even more power in mobilization. Many Black leaders including Harris, Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett and William J. Barber praised folks for taking to the streets all while encouraging Black people to hold down the fort. “What we are also seeing in these last 14 weeks is Americans using their voice and showing their courage,” Harris said during her first major speech since leaving office. “Courage is contagious.”

Are Protests Even Working?

Short answer? Yes and no. Protesting against Trump doesn’t promote policy change because Trump is the one making said changes. But as thousands of folks continue to hit the streets, one thing is certain: this is a new age of America.

Americans haven’t banded together like this since the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, and we all remember just how impactful George Floyd’s death was. The New York Times estimated anywhere between 15 and 26 million people protested in honor of Floyd. Directly following the tragic murder, several laws like the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act aimed to address issues like police misconduct, racial profiling and excessive force. So if you need a recent example of protests influencing real change, well there you go!

Is Rallying the Only Way to Protest?

Just because Black folks put their foot down when it comes to joining demonstrations doesn’t mean we’re laying down for the next four years. Rev. Al Sharpton and other leaders have led their own boycotts and called out the president.

Between Sharpton’s “buy-cott” of Costco— the grocery store giant who famously doubled down on their commitment to diversity— and politicians like N.J. Rep. Cry Booker’s 25-hour speech on the Senate floor, Black folks are finding new ways to show our solidarity. We have a long four years and beyond to buckle up for, so Black folks, it might be time to rethink how our chapters will read in the new history books.