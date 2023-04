After months of hats, coats and gloves, it’s almost time for summer. And whether you’re heading to the beach or hanging out by the pool, dope swimwear is a must. With just a couple of months before the official start of summer, now is the perfect time to start thinking about a new bathing suit (or two).

To give you a little bit of inspiration, we’ve rounded up some of the hottest Black-owned swimwear designs this summer. Getting your beach body ready is up to you.