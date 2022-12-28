We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A great Christmas song and a beautiful voice can change our entire mood. When we hear Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” we can’t help but feel festive. When I think of “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” it embodies how it feels to be a child excited about the holiday season. Those same feelings of happiness and festivity can bring chills when hearing a live performance from a talented singer.

That is what 12-year-old opera singer Malakai M. Bayoh did with his live rendition of “O’Holy Night.”

In the days leading up to Christmas, the United Kingdom’s Classic FM invited Bayoh to perform a duet of the classic Christmas song with Aled Jones, a Classic FM presenter. While both singers were impressive, the young Black boy stole the show.

Bayoh’s singing abilities caught the attention of many on the internet, including Oscar-nominated actress Viola Davis, who reposted a clip of the performance on her Instagram, writing, “Breathtakingly beautiful.”

Similar to Viola, many on the internet were equally impressed. One user commented, “His voice is so pure. I’ve never heard such a pure, clear voice. Incredible.”

Another wrote, “This is a perfect duet. And Bayoh’s voice is breathtaking. So beautiful it shot through me like a warming light of love.”

One user admitted to getting emotional, writing, “This brought shivers down my spine and tears in my eyes, absolutely beautiful.”

Bayoh’s singing throughout the performance is breathtaking and angelic-like. His last note at the end of the song is particularly amazing. The high note that he reaches is nothing short of marvelous and will bring a smile to anyone who hears it.

The duo also sang a rendition of “Walking in the Air.”

According to Classic FM, Bayoh is a member of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School in London and his career as a singer began as a cathedral chorister at St. George’s Cathedral.

In November, he made his debut performance at the Royal Opera House in London where he sang the role of Oberto in Alcina, according to Classic FM.

While performing the opening lines of his debut performance, a heckler booed and shouted “Rubbish” during the show. Others in the crowd shushed him and told him to be quiet.

Shortly after the incident, the heckler left. The Royal Opera House banned the mystery heckler in a tweet, writing, “Unfortunately, the opening night of Alcina featured an audience member who disrupted the show and the excellent performance by young singer Malakai M Bayoh.”

They continued, “We are appalled that a member of the audience behaved in this way and steps have been taken to ensure the audience member in question does not return to the Royal Opera House.

During Bayoh’s final bow, he received delightful applause from the audience, who appreciated and loved his performance.

Despite the heckler distracting him at his debut performance, Bayoh already has the most impressive résumé that a 12-year-old can have and hopefully, he continue to add to it in the years to come.