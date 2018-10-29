Screenshot: NBC San Diego

Active duty Navy sailor Curtis Adams, 21, was driving in Mountain View, Calif., Saturday morning when he spotted a man near a vehicle Adams believed the man needed help with. Adams, who was with his girlfriend, pulled over to offer assistance. He didn’t know the man was attempting to steal the car.



The “stranded motorist” shot Adams. His girlfriend called 911. Adams was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center, where he died.

According to NBC San Diego, the suspect, who was caught Sunday, was also involved in another shooting minutes before he shot Adams. The accused shooter has been identified as 21-year-old Brandon Acuna.

Acuna, who has a long criminal history, “was booked into San Diego County Central Jail on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree burglary and held with no bail,” NBC San Diego reports.



The police are still investigating the motive behind both shootings.

