The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth

We have to make every environment safe for women.

- John Legend, as reported by J’Na Jefferson -

Advertisement

News

Black Lives Matter Signs Reportedly Set on Fire in Cleveland

joejurado
Joe Jurado
Filed to:black lives matter
black lives matterBLMblack lives matter signsclevelandOhioArsonjoe bidenracismracistsethnic intimidationhate crime
6
Save
Illustration for article titled Black Lives Matter Signs Reportedly Set on Fire in Cleveland
Photo: airdone (Shutterstock)

Multiple homeowners in Cleveland, Ohio, have reported their Black Lives matter signs were set on fire.

Advertisement

According to Fox 8, three homeowners in the neighborhood of Ohio City reported their signs were set on fire, and other residents reported that their signs supporting presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden were stolen. Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormack has called on Cleveland police to investigate the burned signs as a hate crime.

“People plucking yard signs here and there is something that we’ve seen forever, but burning signs like this is a different level. The fact that these were burned and let’s say some of the Biden signs were not, that tells me that the people that were doing it were targeting a specific message,” McCormack told Fox 8.

Advertisement

Ohio City resident Paul Sherlock told the news outlet that he was walking his dogs when he noticed the Black Lives Matter sign on his front lawn had been stolen. Sherlock felt that this was not only theft, but a violation of his freedom of speech. “My Black Lives Matter sign is not going to make people suddenly aware of Black Lives Matter, it’s saying that I support it, so I should be allowed to express that opinion,” Sherlock told Fox 8.

Ohio City Incorporated has asked for the homeowners affected to check any surveillance footage they may have to see if it captured the face of whoever is responsible. Some homeowners have already begun to move their signs indoors and display them in their windows. One of the homeowners who had their BLM sign burned has already replaced it. Sherlock told Fox 8 that he intends to double down on the signs. “I’m going to buy more signs, so you take one, I’m going to put up two, you take two, I’m going to put up four.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Acer Chromebook Spin 713

“What I would guess is that they are trying to silence the voices of our community for supporting our black neighbors. We will not be silent and we will continue to support initiatives for racial justice,” McCormack told Fox 8.

Joe Jurado

Jr Staff Writer @TheRoot. Watcher of wrestling, player of video games. Mr. Steal Your Disney+ Password.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

'It Is What It Is': Michelle Obama Stole the Show, and What to Expect on Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention

First Black Woman to Lead Virginia Senate Faces Felony Charges After Brutal Attack on Inanimate Object

NBA Photographer Fired for Posting Offensive Kamala Harris Meme on Facebook

Abolish MAGA Parody Hats

DISCUSSION

bigdadacoolbreeze
BigDadaCoolBreeze

Send a warning shot when they step on your property. 