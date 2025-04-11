Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris Is In Some Messy Family Mess

Kenya Barris is in the news again, but not for any of his upcoming projects. This time, the TV and film titan was reportedly hit with a restraining order from his sister, years after he filed one against her.



The “Black-ish” creator’s sister filed the restraining order against her own brother this Tuesday, per legal documents obtained by TMZ. The documents filed through her attorney Ariel Mitchell indicate that Colette Barris is asking a judge to “block Kenya from directly or indirectly contacting” their mother, 83-year-old Ernestine Barris, about the “on-going legal issue” between the two siblings.

Colette is claiming that Barris is trying to influence their mother to testify falsely against Colette in court by “manipulating and intimidating her over her refusal to provide false testimony” and “desire to remain neutral” in the rift between her children.

Colette also claims Kenya broke a 2021 agreement meant to keep Kenya from disparaging his sister and “interfering with her efforts to sell her own projects in Hollywood.” She now says Kenya is contacting their mother directly, pushing her to “pen a letter making false statements about the controversy” in an effort to clear his name. She adds that their mother “wishes to remain neutral” and is “heartbroken” over the ongoing feud between her children.

This is just the next chapter in an ongoing battle between the siblings. As TMZ reported back in 2020, Kenya was the first to file a restraining order between the siblings. He filed one against Colette in December of 2020, claiming that Colette was attempting to ride his coattails in Hollywood, even alleging that she threatened his children.

Barris’ attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.