The Harvard professor whose false and misleading research is routinely cited by white people, now says a sexual misconduct investigation by Harvard University and the State of Massachusetts is based on false and misleading evidence.

For the sake of transparency, allow me to explain why I guzzle the nearest bottle of Haterade whenever I hear the name Roland Fryer. As a writer on race who relies on empirical data; as someone who once taught a course “Race as an Economic Construct;” as someone whose master’s thesis was “The Lingering Social Effects of Economic Race Policy,” I’ve often had to counter Roland Fryer’s studies in the field of AllLivesMatterolgy. His life’s work is dedicated to proving that white people aren’t really as bad as black people think they are.

If you’ve ever watched Fox News after a police shooting or talked to someone who wonders why Colin Kaepernick hates America, then you’ve probably heard of Fryer. He’s the black economist whose An Empirical Analysis of Racial Differences in Police Use of Force burst on the scene soon after Black Lives Matter became a household phrase. Contrary to every single bit of empirical research, Fryer’s 2016 research paper claimed to find no racial bias in police shootings. Even though it was not peer-reviewed, relied on biased police reporting and has been roundly discredited, it is still quoted any time police shoot a black man in the face.

Fryer’s other attempts to prove white people’s hypotheses include the theory of acting white, another one of his discredited “studies” that employs bunk research in a desperate attempt to prove the narrative that Black people ostracize their best and brightest. Ivory Tolson wrote for The Root in 2013:

Many scholars who claim to find evidence of this theory loosely interpret their data and exploit the expert gap to sell their findings. One of the best examples of this is Roland G. Fryer’s research paper “Acting White: The Social Price Paid by the Best and Brightest Minority Students.”

Another one of Fryer’s standout works proving racism is a myth was a paper that showed white people don’t actually discriminate against black-sounding names which, again, contradicts all the other available research.

But despite his flawed methodology, Fryer is a darling among the smart, white elite who point to him as a bootstrap-puller. At age 30, he became the youngest African American professor ever tenured at Harvard and his introduction always includes the fact that he once worked the drive-thru at McDonald’s. He probably wears wraparound sunglasses on the bill of his baseball cap and running shoes with khakis. Roland Fryer is one of the good ones.

Well, at least he used to be.

Fryer currently works as the Henry Lee Professor of Economics at Harvard University and faculty director of the Education Innovation Laboratory (EdLabs). But according to documents obtained by the Harvard Crimson, the University forbade Fryer and his chief of staff Bradley M. Allan from entering EdLabs, the laboratory he founded to examine racial bias in education.

Lawyers involved in the cases and the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD) say at least two EdLabs employees accused Fryer of “egregious” acts of verbal sexual harassment, sexually inappropriate comments and objectifying and sexualizing female staffers. MCAD is a state agency that enforces Massachusetts laws forbidding unlawful discrimination based on traits including gender, race, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

One of the former employees said in a statement: “I can confirm that on DATE: Monday, April 16, 2018 5:50p. I filed a formal complaint against Prof. Roland G. Fryer, Jr. with the Office for Dispute Resolution, alleging violations of both Title IX and workplace sexual and gender harassment policy in place at the time of my employment.”

At least some of the EdLab’s employees think the charges are bogus. Meghan Howard Noveck, who has worked in the lab since 2012, said she has “never witnessed Roland engage in anything that I would consider to be sexist, misogynistic, racist.” Another called the idea that Fryer was a sexist “completely absurd.”

Through an attorney, Fryer denies all of the charges. “It’s disgraceful the complainant’s lawyers have chosen to publicize their unproven accusations rather then [sic] to allow the legal process to determine the merits of their client’s claims,” wrote Fryer’s lawyer, George J. Leontire. “Professor Fryer looks forward to a full and impartial forum to address these outrageous allegations.”

In response to the Crimson article, Fyer issued a statement that read:

I fully recognize the seriousness of all forms of discrimination in our society, and I have dedicated my entire academic career to battling for equal opportunity for all, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, or any other category that may divide us. Let me state unequivocally that I have not—and would not–engage in any discrimination or harassment of any form. Any claim to the contrary is patently false. The environment at EdLabs is very intense, fast moving and demanding reflecting the urgency of its mission to understand, and help reduce, racial and gender inequality in America. That said, I have worked diligently to foster a deeply inclusive environment at EdLabs where all people and all perspectives from all walks of life are welcome and respected. I am very proud of the work done at EdLabs, and the scores of students and colleagues who have put their heart and soul into our work.

Harvard says it is still investigating the allegations, as is MCAD. If he is found guilty, he could be reprimanded, suspended, fired or even have his tenure revoked. The MCAD punishment could range anywhere from the dismissal of the complaint to monetary damage. The complainants could also choose to sue in federal court.

In a separate statement, a representative for white people said: “Does anyone have Candace Owens’ phone number?”