Poor POTUS!

Old dude still hasn’t recovered from the full-scaled bludgeoning “John Legend’s filthy mouthed wife” gave him earlier this week —referring to him as a “vagina anus female dog.” (That’s the radio edit.)



Now he has set his scathing sights on MSNBC host Joy Reid, calling her a “no talent” of all things.

On Saturday, the former star of NBC’s The Apprentice went ballistic on the Harvard University-educated Brooklyn native.

“Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid? Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the ‘it’ factor needed for success in showbiz,” Trump tweeted.



“Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!” he continued.

But wait—didn’t he intimate doesn’t know who she was with his opening salvo?

Oftentimes, there is no rhyme or reason why the president goes after some people. But according to The Hill, it may have been the fact that the AM Joy host criticized recent remarks by Trump while guest hosting All in with Chris Hayes on Friday night.

As captured by Mediaite, Reid said Trump sounded like a “desperate man” in comments he made to Republicans Thursday night and offered gathered Republicans “some smoking hot beauty tips.” According to Slate, that particular comment had to do with how Trump said he dislikes energy-efficient lightbulbs because they make him look orange.

Or it could he Donald John finally caught wind of her recent book The Man Who Sold America: Trump and The Unraveling of the American Story, which was published in June courtesy of William Morrow.

That’s plausible but I may as well just go on and say it: AmeriKKKa’s beloved president seems to have some kind of hard-on when it comes to the sisters.

I mean, really.

I have never seen him handle any other group of people with such vitriol — especially the ones in the political arena (Hey Omarosa and April and Maxine and... the list goes on.)

If we leave it up to him, it will go from Black Girl Magic to Black Girl Tragic!

Now let’s just call a thing a thing—to quote the Yoruba High Priestess and Emmy Award winning life coach Iyanla Vanzant: Donald Trump can’t stand women of color!

Yeezus be a fence. Or an able-bodied social media team.