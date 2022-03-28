Makenzie Thompson, a Georgia high school senior, has been accepted to attend 49 colleges and has received more than $1.3 million in scholarship offers. B ut she did not originally plan to apply to over 50 universities, according to CNN.

The 18-year-old decided after attending multiple college fairs and receiving fee waivers for multiple college applications that she would go ahead and apply to 51 schools. Out of those 51, she’s been accepted to 49 of them and is waiting to hear back from another.

From CNN:

“It was a very, very good experience, just to see your hard work paying off and getting to see them just pile up in a folder,” she told CNN. “My family is ecstatic,” she said. “Getting 49 acceptances and over 1.3 million, they’re like ‘wow, you’re going places.’” ​​Thompson has been a star student throughout high school, which she credited to strict time management. “Without time management, or knowing how to multitask, I wouldn’t have been able to do anything,” she said.

Thompson is the senior class president at Westlake High S chool in Atlanta ( the alma mater of NFL quarterback Cam Newton), the captain of the dance team, the vice president of the Beta Club, the manager of the baseball team , a member of the national honor society and of the honor society of dance and arts, according to CNN.

With goals of becoming a veterinarian and a plethora of schools to choose from, Thompson has opted to attend Tuskegee Unversity, an HBCU in Alabama, where she plans to major in animal science. Thompson says she grew up with a house full of dogs, guinea pigs, and fish, according to CNN. She chose Tuskegee because of its strong history of educating successful Black veterinarians.

Sounds like this is a script straight out of Dr. Dolittle.

“I’m excited for a new environment, fresh start, fresh people,” she said, according to CNN.