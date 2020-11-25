Black Friday Deals Are on Deck, So Grab Some Good-Ass Games at Their Best-Ass Prices

Image : Bethesda Softworks

Happy Friday-ass Wednesday, y’all! This Thanksgiving is going to be kinda meh as a result of the pandemic limiting our ability to gather. You know what isn’t meh though? Saving money on video games.



As a result of the pandemic, most sites have already launched their Black Friday deals, which means there are bangers on bangers on sale. I’m going to list the best games I could find at the best prices I could find them at.



Also, this list is going to primarily focus on multi-platform games, because just about all Playstation exclusives are currently on sale on PSN. So if you have yet to check out games like Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, or The Last of Us Part II, they’re available for sale on your Playstation for $30-$40.



As for Xbox heads, if you haven’t grabbed Game Pass Ultimate at this point, what are you doing? With that service you can download every Xbox exclusive to your console for $14.99 a month. Lucky for you, you can grab a three-month subscription to the program for only $22.99 right now.



Most all of these deals are available online or with curbside pickup at retailers like Best Buy. So with all that being said, let’s get down on some deals!

Red Dead Redemption 2, $20 (Best Buy)

Image : Take Two Interactive

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Playstation and Xbox) is a game you probably already own, but hey, if you don’t this is the best price to pick it up at. While the game has a slow start, the story that eventually unfolds is engrossing, tragic, and quite honestly might be Rockstar’s best campaign. While there are some shortcomings, they’re easy to overlook for this price. The expansive, detailed open-world is sure to keep you entertained for hours and hours.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses, $34.99 (Best Buy)

Image : Nintendo

Nintendo is notoriously stingy when it comes to sales, so it’s nice to see that they’ve actually put some solid exclusives on sale this week. While Three Houses’ tactical RPG nature might make it a more niche title, the amount of content you’re getting for this price makes it a hell of a steal. The game takes place in a kingdom with three ruling nations, and you decide which house you rep early on. The first half sees you teaching students at a monastery, while the second has you leading your students in battle as the three nations go to war.



You can play through all three houses, each with its own unique leader and sets of students. If you like tactics-based games and anime-ass storytelling, Three Houses is sure to keep you satisfied.

Doom Eternal, $19.99 (Best Buy, Gamestop, Amazon)

Screenshot : Bethesda Softworks

Doom: Eternal (PS4, Xbox, PC) is the sequel to 2016’s Doom reboot and it’s basically that game, but cranked up a few notches and with more mobility options. The game almost plays like a hybrid between a first-person-shooter and a platforming game. So if chainsawing demons in the face sound like your idea of a Friday night, then this is where you need to be.

More deals

Fifa 21, Madden 21, NHL 21- $27.99 (Best Buy, Gamestop)



Watch Dogs: Legion- $30 (Gamestop, Best Buy)

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 -$30(Gamestop, Best Buy)

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time- $30 (Gamestop, Best Buy)



Also, as I said earlier, check out the marketplaces on your consoles. There are so many games on sale, I haven’t bought any just because I can’t decide. The analysis paralysis is real, b.



So! If there was a game you were interested in this year, you can probably find it at a discounted price this weekend. Let me know in the comments if you got any solid pickups! So if y’all will excuse me, I got snacks to eat and games to play.



As always stay safe, wash your hands, wear a mask, and play more video games.

