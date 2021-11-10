It’s hard to imagine a more tragic story: A 10-year-old Black girl in Utah died by suicide after being bullied by classmates in a school district that had been investigated for ignoring racism in its classrooms.



The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor was a fifth grader in the Davis School District, where she faced teasing over her race and the fact that she was autistic. The girl’s grieving mother, Brittany Tichenor-Cox, says she repeatedly tried to get the district to intervene before the worst happened, but got no help from officials.



From the Salt Lake Tribune:

Tichenor-Cox said she believes her daughter’s case that started this fall was handled with callousness and disregard — even after those findings became public and the district promised change ... Shortly after the school year started, Tichenor-Cox said, she had asked Izzy how things were going. She recalls her daughter saying that she didn’t think her teacher liked her. Tichenor-Cox recounted that Izzy then said: “She doesn’t say ‘hi’ to me. She says ‘hi’ to all the other kids.”

Tichenor-Cox called the school and never got an answer.

Following that, Tichenor-Cox said the teacher told the class that the students smelled bad. She believes the teacher specifically targeted Izzy with the comment because several kids specifically responded by threatening Izzy on the playground and telling her she stunk because of her skin color.

Tichenor-Cox said that in response Izzy took a bottle of air freshener to school to wear as perfume. The mom cried. Again, she called the school district. This time, she said, she got a hold of the teacher directly.

“I’m not going to work it out for them,” she said the teacher told her. “I let them work it out.”

Again, after that, Izzy told her mom that she asked the teacher for help and the teacher told Izzy to sit down, that she didn’t want to deal with her. Kids taunted her, too, for her disability, the girl told her mom. She said they called her names and made fun of the way she looked.

Tichenor-Cox said she talked to the principal and vice principal. They told her they would handle it. She doesn’t believe anything happened.﻿