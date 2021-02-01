Black Female Artists Are Taking Over in 2021: The Art Exhibitions You Need to See

This year, many shows will focus on work by Black female artists. The video above features six solo exhibitions debuting at museums across the country, and each represents a significant milestone for the artist.

The Root spoke with Victoria Valentine, chief editor and founder of Culture Type, an online platform described as “an essential resource focused on visual art from a black perspective.” Each year, they do an in-depth report on the year ahead in Black art. In the video , she shares what she believes are the must-see major exhibitions that are being led by Black female artists this year.

Many museums continue to be closed during the pandemic but some have found new ways to adapt. Now more than ever, we are able to virtually view exhibitions nationwide as well as globally. This gives us a new opportunity to experience and view multiple installations in locations where we previously may not have been able to visit in time. However, many artists, institutions as well as nonprofits are continuing to struggle during the shutdowns. Consider supporting Black artists and organizations as we celebrate Black History Month.

Here’s a list with links of the artists featured, along with the title of the exhibition, dates on display as well as the location for more information:

Deborah Roberts: “I’m” at the Contemporary Austin, Austin Texas from January 23-August 15, 2021.

Emma Amos: “Color Odyssey” at the Georgia Museum of Art in Athens, Ga., from January 30-April 25 2021.

Sonya Clark: “Tatter, Bristle and Mend” at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C., from March 3-May 31, 2021.

Wangechi Mutu: “I Am Speaking, Are You Listening?” at the Legion of Honor Museum in San Francisco, from May 1-Nov. 7, 2021.

Alma W. Thomas: “Everything is Beautiful” at the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Va., from July 9-Oct. 3, 2021.

Deana Lawson: “Deana Lawson” at the Institute of Contemporary Art Boston in Boston from Oct. 27-March 6, 2021.

If you choose to visit in person, make sure to check the museum’s visitation safety guidelines.