Crowd participation is a part of any sporting event, but unfortunately, some fans use that time to say the nastiest things to Black athletes. Brigham Young University had to ban a fan from all its athletic facilities following a Friday volleyball match where Duke University starter Rachel Richardson and multiple Black players allegedly “were targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match,” Richardson said in a statement.



“Friday night in our match against Brigham Young University, my fellow African American teammates and I were targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match,” Richardson tweeted. “The slurs and comments grew into threats which caused us to feel unsafe.”



Richardson’s godmother Lesa Pamplin initially tweeted about the incident and stated, “My Goddaughter is the only black starter for Duke’s volleyball team. While playing yesterday, she was called a n***er every time she served. ”

Unfortunately, the shamefulness doesn’t stop there. Richardson said BYU officials and coaches were made aware of the heckling “but failed to take the necessary steps to stop the unacceptable behavior and create a safe environment.” It was only after the game ended that BYU acknowledged an incident had happened, banned the fan from future events, and tweeted an apology. Duke then moved their game to an alternative location the following day.

While Richardson said the racist words were hard to receive , she stood in her resolve that none of it would stop her from playing the game she loves.

