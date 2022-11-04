It looks like the budget went up and the creativity flowed because this Halloween was one for the books! Here are some of the best costumes this year!
The Carter’s
Beyoncé finally revealed to us her costume, and this year the whole fam joined the fun! They’re the Proud Family, Destiny’s child originally sang the theme song with her sister, Solange!
Doja Cat
Doja Cat is the cutest Animal Crossing character for Halloween!
Latto
You’re turning violet, Violet! Rapper, Latto, put together this Charlie and the Chocolate Factory look!
Jermaine Dupri, Nelly, Bryan-Michael Cox, Johntá Austin, Polow da Don as The Temptations
The Temptations aka Jermaine Dupri, Nelly, Bryan-Michael Cox, Johntá Austin, and Polow da Don arrived at Nelly’s 48th birthday bash on Halloween!
Janelle Monae as White Wabbit
One of the most dedicated dresser-uppers, Janelle Monae, dressed up as the White Wabbit this year!
Cardi B as Marge Simpson
Mrs. Marge Simpson in the house! Cardi B transformed into the beloved cartoon character.
Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Winners of the couple costume? We say yes! Niecy Nash and her wifey, Jessica Betts dressed up as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the Met Gala!
Lizzo as Miss Piggy
Lizzo will simply never disappoint! She’s the queen of the Muppets, Miss Piggy!
Jaden Smith as Harry Potter
Sometimes simple is the way to go! Jaden Smith is Harry Potter!
Chloe Bailey as Lola Bunny
Don’t we all love Lola Bunny? Great costume, Chloe!
Megan Thee Stallion as Rabbit Hero Mirko
Our manga-loving queen, Megan Thee Stallion, is Rabbit Hero Mirko!
Ari Lennox as Tanya from Mortal Kombat
Singer, Ari Lenox killed this look as Tanya from Mortal Kombat!
Jabari Banks as Michael Jackson
Bel-Air star, Jabari Banks, is MJ’s twin from the Thriller music video!
Lil Nas X as Ice Spice
You thought he was feelin’ you? Lil Nas X never takes himself too seriously and that’s why we are loving his Ice Spice costume.
Coco Jones as a Clover
A classic Halloween look for us Black girls, the Clovers! Go Coco Jones!
Tyga as Michael Jackson
Tyga was truly dedicated to this Thriller fit, makeup, dance moves, and all!
Donald Faison’s daughter, Wilder, as Dionne
We got a throwback y’all! Donald Faison’s daughter, Wilder, dressed up as her father’s co-star in Clueless, Dionne!
