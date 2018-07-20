On Thursday evening, The Root, Very Smart Brothas and The Glow Up joined forces for a panel in Washington, D.C. The evening’s theme? Boss moves. After all, bossing ain’t easy.

The Long View Gallery was standing room only—come through, D.C.! Imagine a sea of beautiful black people joined together to talk about how one can essentially control one’s own destiny. Chills.



“It’s all about making moves as a boss. It’s all about leadership. It’s all about staying cool, calm and in control but also taking good care of yourself,” said Danielle Belton, Editor-in-Chief of The Root.

If you missed Boss Moves, then you missed out (it’s our obligation to keep it 100). But don’t fret—we produced a video to stoke your FOMO flames.

Check out some clips of the evening above.