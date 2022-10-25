What is going on in the world of TikTok?

On Monday, model and reality TV star Blac Chyna shot down all of the claims that she attempted to kidnap and sex traffick Ava Louise, a popular TikToker who made the accusations on her popular social media account.

In a video posted on TikTok on Oct. 20, Louise alleged that Chyna held her hostage and said, “I’m pretty sure she was trying to sex traffic me.” She further claimed that she was forced to sign an NDA when she arrived at Chyna’s home and was held hostage at her home for up to six hours.

Clearly, these are serious accusations, but Blac Chyna’s attorney is shooting down all of the accusations on behalf of her celebrity client. JD Sanchez, Chyna’s attorney, has sent Louise a cease and desist letter that read, according to TMZ, that everything Louise is alleging is “false, extreme and outrageous.” The letter further demands that Louise must stop with the allegations or Chyna and her attorneys will continue to go forward with legal action.

According to TMZ, Chyna’s attorneys are also attacking Louise’s credibility, claiming that she often makes outrageous statements on her social media platforms to increase her visibility, saying that she previously made false accusations that she slept with Kanye West.

This isn’t the first time Blac Chyna has taken legal action this year alone. In April, she sued the Kardashian family for defamation, claiming that the family ruined her television career. She eventually lost the $100 million defamation lawsuit against the family when it was found that the popular family did not “unjustly harm” Chyna’s career and could not find enough evidence that pointed to them interfering with her contract with E!.

The jury also found no evidence that supported Chyna’s claim that they lied about her “allegedly abusing Rob Kardashian or spread word of the abuse with reckless disregard for the truth.” As a result, she was awarded no damages.

