Bill Russell Tweets From the Afterlife to Remind Everyone That Yes, He Is Still Very Much Alive

Photo : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

Bill Russell is an 11-time NBA champion, a civil rights icon and one of the most gregarious men you will ever meet—or would’ve met, rather, considering people keep mistaking the 86-year-old ageless wonder for dead.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the Boston Celtics extinguished the Portland Trail Blazers 128-124 in a game that saw the C’s almost blow a 24-point lead. And in the first quarter, after Marcus Smart stuffed Carmelo Anthony then saved the ball to keep it in-bounds, one fan noted how it reminded him of one of Russell’s signature moves.

“Smart sent Melo’s shit and kept it in bounds,” user @fakemikemulloy tweeted. “Bill Russell is looking down from heaven smiling.”

Advertisement

This, of course, forced Russell to press pause on his game of spades with James Brown and W.E.B. Du Bois to issue a retort.

“Just in case anyone cares, I am still alive, at least I was the last time I checked,” he tweeted. “I’m watching @celtics vs @trailblazers @NBA @NBAonABC Hey @paulpierce34 can you let them know I’m still hanging in there”

Advertisement

Naturally, this clapback from the heavens above sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Advertisement

Y’all gone stop wishing death on William Felton Russell, goddammit.

Fellow Boston residents James White and Ja’Whuan Bentley of the New England Patriots got a good laugh out of the exchange too.

Advertisement

I’m just glad that the five-time MVP can laugh off these repeated attempts on his life. Protect this man at all costs.