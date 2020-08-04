The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Bill Russell Tweets From the Afterlife to Remind Everyone That Yes, He Is Still Very Much Alive

thejayconnor
Jay Connor
Filed to:Bill Russell
Bill RussellBoston CelticsTwittermarcus smartCarmelo AnthonyJames WhiteJa’Whuan Bentley
Illustration for article titled Bill Russell Tweets From the Afterlife to Remind Everyone That Yes, He Is Still Very Much Alive
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Bill Russell is an 11-time NBA champion, a civil rights icon and one of the most gregarious men you will ever meet—or would’ve met, rather, considering people keep mistaking the 86-year-old ageless wonder for dead.

On Sunday, the Boston Celtics extinguished the Portland Trail Blazers 128-124 in a game that saw the C’s almost blow a 24-point lead. And in the first quarter, after Marcus Smart stuffed Carmelo Anthony then saved the ball to keep it in-bounds, one fan noted how it reminded him of one of Russell’s signature moves.

“Smart sent Melo’s shit and kept it in bounds,” user @fakemikemulloy tweeted. “Bill Russell is looking down from heaven smiling.”

This, of course, forced Russell to press pause on his game of spades with James Brown and W.E.B. Du Bois to issue a retort.

“Just in case anyone cares, I am still alive, at least I was the last time I checked,” he tweeted. “I’m watching @celtics vs @trailblazers @NBA @NBAonABC Hey @paulpierce34 can you let them know I’m still hanging in there”

Naturally, this clapback from the heavens above sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Y’all gone stop wishing death on William Felton Russell, goddammit.

Fellow Boston residents James White and Ja’Whuan Bentley of the New England Patriots got a good laugh out of the exchange too.

I’m just glad that the five-time MVP can laugh off these repeated attempts on his life. Protect this man at all costs.

Jay Connor

Menace to supremacy. Founder of Extraordinary Ideas and co-host and producer of The Extraordinary Negroes podcast. Impatiently waiting for ya'll to stop putting sugar in grits.

