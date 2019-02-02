Photo: Casey Curry (Associated Press)

Remember that time when “comedian” Bill Maher told Republican Senator Ben Sasse: “Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house nigger”? And everyone from Chance the Rapper to Ice Cube came for his neck and told him to shut that shit up before a curb stomping ensued?

Or the time he disrespected the legacy of recently-deceased comic book legend Stan Lee (America is in “deep, deep mourning for a man who inspired millions to, I don’t know, watch a movie, I guess”) and risked death at the hands of a mob of light saber-wielding, Spider-Man web-slinging nerds?

Advertisement

Well Bill Maher just Bill Mahered once again.

On Friday night’s “Real Time” on HBO, Maher was joined by Will Hurd, a Republican congressman repping Texas’ 23rd District, when the following exchange ensued, according to the Daily Beast.

After needling Hurd for his allegiance to the Republican party, shit inevitably went left:

“I’m just asking why you’re a Republican?” he pressed. “Because they’re not good at the debt, that was their big thing. You said limited government, they don’t do that. They took over the Congress in 2011 and they raised the debt a trillion dollars a year. They’re not good at national defense—the president’s a traitor. What’s in it for you? What is in the Republican Party for you? You were in the CIA!” “I was in the CIA for almost a decade. I was the dude in the back alleys at four o’clock in the morning collecting intelligence on threats to the homeland.” “That’s where you’d collect it, huh? Wow,” shot back Maher. “By the Popeyes Chicken?” The usually-game crowd elicited a groan, and Maher flashed an embarrassed look, as if he knew he’d screwed up.

Advertisement

Yeeeeeeeeah, in certain circles that would probably get your ass whooped. And by certain circles I mean ones occupied by graceful aging, moisturized elbows, and copious amounts of melanin.

While he has yet to issue a formal apology, I would expect one is imminent. Provided he’s not already being hung over a balcony by his ankles.