Temple University announced Friday that in light of Bill Cosby’s conviction on sexual assault charges, the institution would be rescinding the honorary degree it bestowed upon him in 1991.

A brief statement on the university’s website said:

In 1991, based on his career achievements, Temple awarded an honorary degree to William Cosby. Yesterday, Dr. Cosby was found guilty by a jury of the felony of aggravated sexual assault. Today the Temple University Board of Trustees has accepted the recommendation of the University to rescind the honorary degree.

A jury Thursday found Cosby guilty of aggravated indecent assault. He was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. During the trial, five other women testified to similar incidents of being drugged and sexually assaulted by Cosby.

Cosby faces up to 30 years—10 years for each count—in prison, as well as a $25,000 fine on each count.

Life comes at you at a speedy pace.