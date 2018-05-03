Photo: Mark Makela (Getty Images), Andreas Rentz (Getty Images)

After adopting a new code of conduct and new procedures for handling workplace misconduct allegations in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal last year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday that it had expelled Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski from its membership.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, members voted to remove both men at the academy board’s most recent meeting Tuesday. The vote fell in line with the academy’s new Standards of Conduct adopted in December. The academy instituted its new procedures for handling workplace misconduct allegations in January.

In a statement announcing the expulsions, the academy said: “The board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the academy’s values of respect for human dignity.

Cosby was found guilty last week of aggravated indecent assault against former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. His first trial on the charges in 2017 was ruled a mistrial after the jury deadlocked.

More than 40 women have come forward and accused the actor and comedian of sexual misconduct.

Roman Polanski fled the United States in 1978 after pleading guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl. Despite this, the academy awarded him an Oscar for The Pianist in 2003. He was unable to accept his award in person for fear of being arrested and jailed.

The academy expelled Harvey Weinstein in October after widespread allegations of sexual misconduct came out about him.

Cosby’s expulsion comes on the heels of the Television Academy removing his name from its list of Hall of Fame honorees. A statue in his likeness was removed as well.

Prior to that, both Yale University and Cosby’s alma mater Temple rescinded honorary degrees that had been bestowed upon him.