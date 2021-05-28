Bill Cosby Denied Parole After Refusing to Complete Sex Offender Treatment Program

Bill Cosby arrives at court to face a felony charge of aggravated indecent assault Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015. Photo : Matt Rourke ( AP )

The Pennsylvania Parole Board has denied Bill Cosby’s parole, Deadline confirmed on Thursday. Cosby has been incarcerated at Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution at SCI Phoenix located in Collegeville for nearly three years after being convicted for drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. He was sentenced to serve three to 10 years in prison.

“Following an interview with you and a review of your file, and having considered all matters required pursuant to the parole board, in the exercise of its discretion, has determined at this time that: you are denied parole/reparole,” read the board’s letter addressed to Cosby. One of the reasons for Cosby’s denial include his refusal to complete a sex offender treatment program; thus, the 83-year-old actor-comedian received a negative recommendation from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.



The complete list of reasons behind the board’s decision was listed as follows, via documents obtained by Deadline:



YOUR NEED TO PARTICIPATE IN AND COMPLETE ADDITIONAL INSTITUTIONAL PROGRAMS. THE NEGATIVE RECOMMENDATION MADE BY THE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS. YOUR FAILURE TO DEVELOP A PAROLE RELEASE PLAN. YOU ARE TO BE REVIEWED UPON COMPLETION OF PROGRAMMING AS INDICATED BY RECENT DOC ASSESSMENT. AT YOUR NEXT INTERVIEW, THE BOARD WILL REVIEW YOUR FILE AND CONSIDER: WHETHER YOU HAVE SUCCESSFULLY PARTICIPATED IN/SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED A TREATMENT PROGRAM FOR SEX OFFENDERS AND VIOLENCE PREVENTION. WHETHER YOU HAVE RECEIVED A FAVORABLE RECOMMENDATION FOR PAROLE FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS. WHETHER YOU HAVE MAINTAINED A CLEAR CONDUCT RECORD.

“The news that actor and comedian Bill Cosby’s parole has been ‘denied’ by the Pennsylvania State Parole Board is not a surprise to Mr. Cosby, his family, his friends and/or his legal team,” Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said in a statement.



Though Cosby’s legal team has failed to win their client early release due to the coronavirus risks, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court did grant Cosby’s request to appeal his 2018 conviction back in June 2020. The state’s highest court has not yet confirmed its decision on the appeal hearing, which was conducted virtually in December.

