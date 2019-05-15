Photo: Matt Rourke (AP Photo)

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby is living well below his best life. So in his quest to overturn his conviction for sexual assault, he’s decided to unload on the judge who presided over his case.

USA Today reports that in an opinion filed on Tuesday, Judge Stephen O’Neill said that he allowed five other accusers to testify at Cosby’s 2018 trial because their accounts had “chilling similarities” that pointed to a “signature” crime.



“In each instance, [he] met a substantially younger woman, gained her trust, invited her to a place where he was alone with her, provided her with a drink or drug, and sexually assaulted her once she was rendered incapacitated,” O’Neill wrote. “These chilling similarities rendered [their] testimony admissible.”

But Cosby and wife Camille aren’t trying to hear it and released a scathing joint statement on Instagram.

“Now, after more than 50 years of work, that humanized the dehumanized; which also challenged the perpetual architects of racist, exploitive and greedy maneuvers that have enabled them to divide and conquer…my husband has been severely redefined by Judge O’Neill, despite having zero proof Judge O’Neill, with a great deal of help from the media, has tried to turn Bill Cosby into one of the most insidious stereotypes of African American men…the brutal, black buck,” declared Mrs. Cosby. “I stand firmly with my wife on the foundation of solidarity and truth. Camille has always been a fearless warrior against corruption and bigotry. She’s not afraid of this unethical judge, nor am I afraid of O’Neill’s grossly immoral tactics. Keep fighting...Dear...I Love You Very, Very Much,” states Mr. Cosby.

In a separate statement sent to USA Today, Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt decried O’Neill for “always trying to cover his many errors, which continues to show his hatred towards Mr. Cosby.”

Last year, Cosby was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. The trial featured the testimony of five women with similar recollections of being drugged and sexually assaulted by the 81-year-old comedian.

Cosby is currently serving a three- to ten-year prison term at an undisclosed prison in Pennsylvania.