Bill Bellamy Offers a Hilarious And Real Take On Shannon Sharpe's Latest Sex Scandal

Longtime actor Bill Bellamy is sharing his thoughts on Shannon Sharpe and his current legal mess. And what he said is probably the most hilarious response yet.

This Mother's Day We Revisit 2Pac's "Dear Mama" on UR FAV TRAK CC Share Subtitles Off

English This Mother's Day We Revisit 2Pac's "Dear Mama" on UR FAV TRAK

Speaking in a new interview with “The Breakfast Club” on Wednesday, Bellamy—who was there to promote his new comedy tour “Top Billin’ Comedy Tour”—the “Brothers” actor was asked for his two cents on Sharpe’s latest drama. And if it’s one thing we learned very quickly in his response—it’s that you don’t ask a comedian to give their opinion on a serious matter because they’ll give you the most un-serious and hilarious reaction.

Advertisement

For context and as previously reported by The Root, Sharpe is currently being sued for $50 million in a shocking sexual assault lawsuit lobbed against him by OnlyFans model who claimed he physically abused her and even threatened to kill her. The Jane Doe, who Sharpe’s lawyers later revealed was Gabriella Zuniga was reportedly 19-years-old at the time that they initially started dealing with each other. Sharpe is 56. He and his lawyers have denied any wrongdoing and alleged the two were engaged in a consensual relationship.

Advertisement

“First of all Shannon Sharpe did not see ‘How to Be a Player’ at all. So let’s just get that—he must’ve missed the VHS and the DVD release. He 56-years-old, he should’ve seen this coming. What’s that sound? Yo a*s. It’s coming. Man, Shannon Sharpe should’ve known when that first tape leaked that we gotta slow down. Just a little bit,” he said.

Advertisement

Bellamy was of course referencing Sharpe’s “accidental” Instagram live session that happened in where he got exposed having sex on social media. That moment, just like the aforementioned, once again sent shockwaves on social media for all the wrong reasons.

“What is it, not even eight, nine months later? He back in them streets. Damn, you messing up the bag!” he said. He went on to say that Sharpe should’ve taken some time after the IG Live moment and taken some classes and pulled out of the spotlight for a minute to reset.

Bill Bellamy Talks Comedy Tour, Shannon Sharpe, Diddy’s Rise & Fall, Hip-Hop’s Legacy + More

Bellamy also addressed the age gap between Sharpe and his accuser, noting that he himself has a 21-year-old daughter and if she were in that situation—he and Sharpe would be “scrapping in the alleyway.” He went on to question why athletes, specifically football players, like strip clubs so much and are attracted to the fantasy.

Advertisement

“I don’t know why Shannon Sharpe would have to get a girl from OnlyFans. That seem real thirsty. That’s crazy, you couldn’t get an only fan? You subscribing? You rich?” he joked.

He later questioned where Sharpe goes from here and how he fixes his image in the aftermath of this. He did, however, give him a possible idea joking that the former NFL star could come out with some BSDM merch to try to assuage the situation.