Americans know a mediocre thing when they see one, and they’re warming up to warming up 2015’s leftovers for the Oval Office, according to a new poll.

If the numbers are to be believed, the “NBA Jam” announcer could soon inform us that the former Delaware congressman is on fire.

In a poll conducted by Republican firm Echelon Insights, 1,005 Democrats and left-leaning Independents were asked about their preferred 2020 Democratic candidates. If the primary were to be held now, 38 percent of participants said they would vote for Biden, a result two points lower than Biden’s usual number of 40 percent, according to Vox’s Dylan Scott.

Bernie Sanders came in second at 16 percent, while Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke and Kamala Harris each pulled in about 5 percent. 16 percent were undecided, and no other candidate polled higher than 2 percent.

Biden’s line held up in head-to-head matchups, too:

In a matchup against Sanders, 39 percent of respondents were sold on Biden, with 22 percent saying they would “probably” vote for him. Certain Sanders voters came in at 14 percent with 10 percent likely to vote for the candidate from Vermont.

Against Harris, his numbers jump to 37 and 26 percent, respectively, while Harris’ dip to 9 and 11. Buttigieg takes a similar whooping with 8 and 9 percent, and Warren pulls in 7 and 12 percent in the definite and likely categories.

Biden’s lead is even more pronounced in favorability ratings. From Vox:

Biden: 40 percent found him “very favorable;” 40 percent found him “somewhat favorable,” and 3 percent found him “very unfavorable”

Sanders: 29 percent found him very favorable; 41 percent found him somewhat favorable, and 4 percent found him very unfavorable

Harris: 17 percent found her very favorable; 33 percent found her somewhat favorable, and 2 percent found her very unfavorable

Buttigieg: 15 percent found him very favorable; 25 percent found him somewhat favorable, and 2 percent found him very unfavorable

Warren: 20 percent found her very favorable; 34 percent found her somewhat favorable, and 5 percent found her very unfavorable

This data suggests, according to Vox, that there might not be much of an anti-Biden candidate to consolidate support once the pack thins in primary season.

For now, it’s Biden’s world, and the other dems are just living in it. Still, with eight months between now and the first primary, and Joe’s voting record and penchant for putting his foot in his mouth and failing to apologize, anything could happen.

